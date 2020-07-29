Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,318.12

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,318.12 and traded as high as $1,450.00. Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at $1,414.00, with a volume of 802,324 shares changing hands.

ICP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($19.26) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.71) to GBX 1,570 ($19.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,244 ($15.31) to GBX 1,716 ($21.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($19.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.12. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 35.80 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.51%.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.75), for a total transaction of £34,457.60 ($42,404.13). Also, insider Benoit Durteste sold 208,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.15), for a total value of £2,729,248.64 ($3,358,661.88).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

