Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.68% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of XRLV stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.