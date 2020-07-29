Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter worth approximately $742,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $245,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,219,000 after buying an additional 969,033 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,951,000 after buying an additional 722,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Iqvia by 427.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 348,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 233.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.