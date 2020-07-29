Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.24. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 44,549 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $244.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.71 million for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative net margin of 49.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

