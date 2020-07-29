iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWF. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the first quarter worth $2,872,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the first quarter worth $2,141,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 413.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the first quarter worth $549,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ACWF opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.