iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWO. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 18,835.6% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Shares of EWO stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.12.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

