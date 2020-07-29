iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,813,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 187.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of THD opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $93.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.