Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,347 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.