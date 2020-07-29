Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 17,739 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

SPYG stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

