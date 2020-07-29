Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,554 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 662,005 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 67,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.