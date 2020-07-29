Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,962 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $7,371,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $437,680,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

