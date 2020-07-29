Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

