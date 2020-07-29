Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Cognex worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1,192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.