Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 194.21 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

