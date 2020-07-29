Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIN. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

JPIN stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $57.79.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.