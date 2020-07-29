Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Graco worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE GGG opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,710,156. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.