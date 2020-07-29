Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,675,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,045.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 775,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,669,000 after purchasing an additional 739,747 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $56,164,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.