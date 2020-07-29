Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

