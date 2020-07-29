Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

