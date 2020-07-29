Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

