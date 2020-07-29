Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 330,654 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 23,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.