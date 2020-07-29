JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266,177 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,517,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in JD.Com by 540.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $140,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $69.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

