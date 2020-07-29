Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.95) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 220 ($2.71). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 184 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centamin to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 131 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.88 ($2.24).

LON CEY opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.55) on Monday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 88.28 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.95 ($2.39). The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.46.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

