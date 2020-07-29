JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.24

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.24 and traded as low as $17.52. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 88,090 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

