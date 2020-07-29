John M. Wall Sells 15,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $1,563,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,729.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $106.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

