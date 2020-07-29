John T. Schwieters Sells 6,014 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DHR opened at $199.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

