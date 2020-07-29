Johnson Controls International (JCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JCI opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

