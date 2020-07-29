K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of K12 worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the first quarter worth about $30,657,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the first quarter worth about $9,419,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the first quarter worth about $8,717,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 328,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the first quarter worth about $4,157,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares in the company, valued at $948,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,705. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K12 stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Sidoti downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

