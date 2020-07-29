KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNKN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

DNKN opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.