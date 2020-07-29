KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,907,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,419 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

