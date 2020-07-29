La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.30% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

