Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.73. Lantronix shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 43,516 shares traded.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Lantronix alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.