Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 60.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.