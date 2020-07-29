Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,106,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.81 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

