Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth $124,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 25.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

