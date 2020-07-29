Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,964,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$49,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,778,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,450.70.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

