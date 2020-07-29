Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $207.08

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $207.08 and traded as high as $224.00. Londonmetric Property shares last traded at $224.00, with a volume of 604,509 shares.

LMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 237 ($2.92) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target (up previously from GBX 180 ($2.22)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 221.67 ($2.73).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -320.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is currently -1,285.71%.

About Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.