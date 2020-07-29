Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $8.25. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2,131,983 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,351.67.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,810.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

