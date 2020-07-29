Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $45,183.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,895.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Mai Fyfield sold 3,680 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $570,363.20.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $38,901.78.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $109,327.05.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 629 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $69,190.00.

Roku stock opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Roku by 12.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

