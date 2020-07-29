MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.66

Man SE (FRA:MAN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.66 and traded as high as $49.50. MAN shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 20,189 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €47.22 and a 200-day moving average of €43.66.

About MAN (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.