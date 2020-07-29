Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $2.07. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 68,424 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of $184.00 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Belinda Elaine Labatte sold 20,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$41,914.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,945.49. Also, Director Abraham Jonker sold 24,700 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$49,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at C$83,207.87. Insiders sold a total of 80,100 shares of company stock worth $164,467 in the last three months.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

