Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,793 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 387,934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 35.8% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

