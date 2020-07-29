Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.8% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 324,015 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 189,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

