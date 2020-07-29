Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

