Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

