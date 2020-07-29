Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,097.25, a PEG ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.24. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,947,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,195,792. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

