Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Mistras Group worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 54.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth $187,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Mistras Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

