Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.70. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 1,234,929 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.