Moderna’s (MRNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

MRNA stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. On average, analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $211,796.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,688,429 shares in the company, valued at $325,726,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,302,582 shares of company stock worth $146,721,781. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

