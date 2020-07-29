Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,150 Shares of Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Visterra worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visterra by 218.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Visterra Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Visterra

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

